Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $56,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $249,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,622. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

