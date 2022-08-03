Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.81 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.06 EPS.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of VRNS traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. 64,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,504. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.25.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,377,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 140.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 120,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 70,410 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 48.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

