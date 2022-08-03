VeChain (VET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191.43 Million

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, VeChain has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $191.43 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000117 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021316 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org.

VeChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.