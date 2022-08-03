Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,522,574 shares.The stock last traded at $2.99 and had previously closed at $3.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Velo3D Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $643.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.
Institutional Trading of Velo3D
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLD. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,720,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter valued at $2,422,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Velo3D by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,357,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 501,375 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.
About Velo3D
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Velo3D (VLD)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.