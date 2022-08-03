Veritas Asset Management LLP Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,768 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,503. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.