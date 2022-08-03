Veritas Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,224,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.9% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Mastercard worth $794,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 25,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.99. 20,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,400. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.90. The firm has a market cap of $343.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

