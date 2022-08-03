Veritas Asset Management LLP Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $84.92. 236,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,767. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $122.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

