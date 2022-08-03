Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Reduced by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 12,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 22,366 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,425,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $72,632,000 after buying an additional 69,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.0 %

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.