Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after buying an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.26.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

