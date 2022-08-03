Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,332 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 122,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 72,324 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 213,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.