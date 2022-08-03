Verso (VSO) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Verso (VSO) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Verso has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Verso has a market cap of $452,075.28 and $41,601.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00616435 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017009 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00035227 BTC.
Verso Coin Profile
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Buying and Selling Verso
