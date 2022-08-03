Vertcoin Market Cap Tops $9.54 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $34,859.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,311.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,644.15 or 0.07052988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00160268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00255436 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00677426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00602914 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005552 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,706,772 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

