Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.61-$0.67 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.94.
Vertiv Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 152,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,688. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,138.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Trading of Vertiv
Vertiv Company Profile
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertiv (VRT)
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.