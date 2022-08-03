Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.61-$0.67 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.94.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 152,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,688. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,138.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Vertiv by 356.4% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 208,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 92,791 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

See Also

