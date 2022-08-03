VerusCoin Market Cap Tops $26.25 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $26.25 million and approximately $22,581.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.50 or 0.00616642 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00035617 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 69,673,573 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

