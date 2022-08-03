Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Up 13.7%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) shares were up 13.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 18,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,563,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VERV. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 15.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66.

Insider Activity at Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at $165,062.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 34,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $536,436.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 791,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,585.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,184 shares of company stock worth $6,972,793.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Articles

