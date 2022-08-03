ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.43

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 53218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

ViacomCBS Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 882.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.