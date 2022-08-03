VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.89-$1.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.82.

NYSE:VICI opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 34.06% and a return on equity of 8.82%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 18.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $3,585,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 722.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 124,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 109,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $5,512,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

