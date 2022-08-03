Village Farms International (VFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Village Farms International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VFF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $276.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 2.90. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

VFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 71.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 120,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

