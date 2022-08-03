Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.50.
Viña Concha y Toro Trading Down 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About Viña Concha y Toro
Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.
