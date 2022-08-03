Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,023. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 188.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,197,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock worth $4,462,788. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

