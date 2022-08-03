VIQ Solutions (VQS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th.

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.60 million for the quarter.

Shares of VQS stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$41.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51. VIQ Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of VIQ Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

