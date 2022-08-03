Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Director Joanne Minieri Buys 4,000 Shares

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

VIRT traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.52. 47,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,623. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.11.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,799,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 29,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.