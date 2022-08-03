Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Announces Earnings Results

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 0.8 %
VSH opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.