Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Announces Earnings Results

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 0.8 %

VSH opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,562,000 after purchasing an additional 191,736 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth $2,241,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,355,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 152.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 47,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

