Vita Coco (COCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Vita Coco has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.10 million. On average, analysts expect Vita Coco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of COCO stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 118.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 13.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth $94,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on COCO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.