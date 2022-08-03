VITE Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.90 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. VITE has a market cap of $16.04 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VITE has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00072954 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 512,371,761 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs.

Buying and Selling VITE

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

