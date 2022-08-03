VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $14,302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in VMware by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,998 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30,272 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMware stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,516. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.58. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 in the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.