Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VOD. Barclays cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.79) to GBX 143 ($1.75) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.06) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,387. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after buying an additional 3,207,740 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.5% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 12,234,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $190,615,000 after purchasing an additional 410,353 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,402 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,516,000 after purchasing an additional 240,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

