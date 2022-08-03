Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €60.20 by Warburg Research

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €60.20 ($62.06) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($58.76) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.05) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.63) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.90 ($41.13) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

ETR VNA opened at €31.47 ($32.44) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.97. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €27.17 ($28.01) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($62.85). The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

