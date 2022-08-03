Vox.Finance (VOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $89,147.42

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded up 32.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Vox.Finance has a market cap of $89,147.42 and approximately $34.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00004610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vox.Finance has traded up 24.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00619835 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017236 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035146 BTC.
Vox.Finance Coin Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 117,001 coins and its circulating supply is 83,127 coins. Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance.
Vox.Finance Coin Trading
