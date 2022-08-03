Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.95

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and traded as low as $6.64. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 28,293 shares changing hands.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAE. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 41,150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

