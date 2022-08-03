Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.95

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and traded as low as $6.64. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 28,293 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
