Wanchain (WAN) Trading 21.4% Higher This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $48.20 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

