Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Short Interest Update

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Stock Performance

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A stock remained flat at $9.85 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,579. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 1,854.1% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 3.3% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 214,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 467,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 293.3% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 157,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 117,334 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

