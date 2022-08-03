Washburn Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,950 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 0.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after buying an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.66.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

