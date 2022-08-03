Washburn Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 11.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,382,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $204.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.50.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

