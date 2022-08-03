Washburn Capital Management Inc. Makes New $271,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $189.12 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

