Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,142,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,065,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 101.4% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $586.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.71.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.