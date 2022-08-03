Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 777,745 shares.The stock last traded at $133.98 and had previously closed at $131.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.
Waste Connections Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.39.
Institutional Trading of Waste Connections
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Further Reading
