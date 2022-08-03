Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 777,745 shares.The stock last traded at $133.98 and had previously closed at $131.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.39.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

