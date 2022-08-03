Waters (NYSE:WAT) Posts Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Waters Stock Down 0.7 %

WAT traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $338.30. 11,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,218. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Waters

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Waters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

