WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,169 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Coupang worth $24,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 14,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Coupang by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPNG. Credit Suisse Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coupang to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Coupang in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupang Stock Performance

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 193,100 shares of company stock worth $2,663,287 in the last quarter.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.37. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.