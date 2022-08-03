WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,234 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $26,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICUI. StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $179.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $158.60 and a one year high of $282.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88 and a beta of 0.55.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at $329,634.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,634.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $130,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

