WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.92% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $38,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.79. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

