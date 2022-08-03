WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,049 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of Leslie’s worth $22,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Leslie’s by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Leslie’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

