WCM Investment Management LLC Has $57.56 Million Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,026,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $57,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 15.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in ePlus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ePlus

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $553,496.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ePlus Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $451.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.60 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

