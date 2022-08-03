WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,357 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of WEX worth $17,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WEX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $167.54 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $197.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.01.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.73.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

