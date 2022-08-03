WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,204 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 789,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.2% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $424,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $502.65 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.58 and a 200-day moving average of $503.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.18.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

