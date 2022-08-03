WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,972,569 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,517 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up 1.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of First Republic Bank worth $481,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 668.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,934 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

NYSE FRC opened at $159.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

