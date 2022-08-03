WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,553 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.36% of WNS worth $140,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WNS by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $91.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.68 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

About WNS

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.