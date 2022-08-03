WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,971 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Inter Parfums worth $34,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Inter Parfums by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

