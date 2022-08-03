WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,971 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Inter Parfums worth $34,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Inter Parfums by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.34%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.
In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
