WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 18,372 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 18,372 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $18,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,462 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5,818.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 838,518 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $38,480,000 after purchasing an additional 824,351 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,694,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,581,643 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after buying an additional 662,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,705 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,471,000 after buying an additional 486,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

