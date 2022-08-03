Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $535.46 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $504.42 and a 200 day moving average of $498.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $502.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

